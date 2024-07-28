MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -110 at TORONTO -106 Minnesota -176 at DETROIT +148 Seattle -112…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -110 at TORONTO -106 Minnesota -176 at DETROIT +148 Seattle -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104 at LA ANGELS -130 Oakland +110 N.Y Yankees -112 at BOSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -112 at N.Y METS -104 at MILWAUKEE -210 Miami +176 at ST. LOUIS -146 Washington +124 at SAN FRANCISCO -198 Colorado +166 Pittsburgh -120 at ARIZONA +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -126 at TAMPA BAY +108 at BALTIMORE -162 San Diego +136 at PHILADELPHIA -144 Cleveland +122 at KANSAS CITY -164 Chicago Cubs +138 LA Dodgers -126 at HOUSTON +108

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.