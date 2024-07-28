Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 28, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -110 at TORONTO -106
Minnesota -176 at DETROIT +148
Seattle -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104
at LA ANGELS -130 Oakland +110
N.Y Yankees -112 at BOSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -112 at N.Y METS -104
at MILWAUKEE -210 Miami +176
at ST. LOUIS -146 Washington +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -198 Colorado +166
Pittsburgh -120 at ARIZONA +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -126 at TAMPA BAY +108
at BALTIMORE -162 San Diego +136
at PHILADELPHIA -144 Cleveland +122
at KANSAS CITY -164 Chicago Cubs +138
LA Dodgers -126 at HOUSTON +108

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

