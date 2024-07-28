MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -110 at TORONTO -106 Minnesota -176 at DETROIT +148 Seattle -112…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-110
|at TORONTO
|-106
|Minnesota
|-176
|at DETROIT
|+148
|Seattle
|-112
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-104
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Oakland
|+110
|N.Y Yankees
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-112
|at N.Y METS
|-104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-210
|Miami
|+176
|at ST. LOUIS
|-146
|Washington
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-198
|Colorado
|+166
|Pittsburgh
|-120
|at ARIZONA
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-126
|at TAMPA BAY
|+108
|at BALTIMORE
|-162
|San Diego
|+136
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-144
|Cleveland
|+122
|at KANSAS CITY
|-164
|Chicago Cubs
|+138
|LA Dodgers
|-126
|at HOUSTON
|+108
