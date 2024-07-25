MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -178 Detroit +150 at TEXAS -255 Chicago White Sox +210…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -178 Detroit +150 at TEXAS -255 Chicago White Sox +210 Tampa Bay OFF at TORONTO OFF Oakland -110 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -178 at WASHINGTON +150 at LA DODGERS -142 San Francisco +120 Atlanta -126 at N.Y METS +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -270 at MIAMI +220

