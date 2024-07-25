MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -178 Detroit +150 at TEXAS -255 Chicago White Sox +210…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-178
|Detroit
|+150
|at TEXAS
|-255
|Chicago White Sox
|+210
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Oakland
|-110
|at LA ANGELS
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-178
|at WASHINGTON
|+150
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|Atlanta
|-126
|at N.Y METS
|+108
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-270
|at MIAMI
|+220
