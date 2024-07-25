Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -178 Detroit +150
at TEXAS -255 Chicago White Sox +210
Tampa Bay OFF at TORONTO OFF
Oakland -110 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -178 at WASHINGTON +150
at LA DODGERS -142 San Francisco +120
Atlanta -126 at N.Y METS +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -270 at MIAMI +220

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up