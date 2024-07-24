MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -142 at OAKLAND +120 at SEATTLE -210 LA Angels +176 at…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -142 at OAKLAND +120 at SEATTLE -210 LA Angels +176 at CLEVELAND -138 Detroit +118 Tampa Bay -122 at TORONTO +104 at TEXAS -240 Chicago White Sox +198

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -184 Cincinnati +154 St. Louis -110 at PITTSBURGH -106 Milwaukee -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106 at ATLANTA -184 Cincinnati +154 San Diego -120 at WASHINGTON +102 at LA DODGERS -200 San Francisco +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -156 at MINNESOTA +132 Boston -156 at COLORADO +132 Baltimore -158 at MIAMI +134 at N.Y YANKEES -164 N.Y Mets +138 at KANSAS CITY -130 Arizona +110

