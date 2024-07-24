MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -142 at OAKLAND +120 at SEATTLE -210 LA Angels +176 at…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-142
|at OAKLAND
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-210
|LA Angels
|+176
|at CLEVELAND
|-138
|Detroit
|+118
|Tampa Bay
|-122
|at TORONTO
|+104
|at TEXAS
|-240
|Chicago White Sox
|+198
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|Cincinnati
|+154
|St. Louis
|-110
|at PITTSBURGH
|-106
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-106
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|Cincinnati
|+154
|San Diego
|-120
|at WASHINGTON
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-200
|San Francisco
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-156
|at MINNESOTA
|+132
|Boston
|-156
|at COLORADO
|+132
|Baltimore
|-158
|at MIAMI
|+134
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-164
|N.Y Mets
|+138
|at KANSAS CITY
|-130
|Arizona
|+110
