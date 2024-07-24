Live Radio
MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -142 at OAKLAND +120
at SEATTLE -210 LA Angels +176
at CLEVELAND -138 Detroit +118
Tampa Bay -122 at TORONTO +104
at TEXAS -240 Chicago White Sox +198

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -184 Cincinnati +154
St. Louis -110 at PITTSBURGH -106
Milwaukee -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106
San Diego -120 at WASHINGTON +102
at LA DODGERS -200 San Francisco +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -156 at MINNESOTA +132
Boston -156 at COLORADO +132
Baltimore -158 at MIAMI +134
at N.Y YANKEES -164 N.Y Mets +138
at KANSAS CITY -130 Arizona +110

