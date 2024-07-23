MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -136 Detroit +116 at TORONTO -162 Tampa Bay +136 Chicago…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Detroit
|+116
|at TORONTO
|-162
|Tampa Bay
|+136
|Chicago White Sox
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+102
|Houston
|-136
|at OAKLAND
|+116
|at SEATTLE
|-180
|LA Angels
|+152
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-172
|St. Louis
|+144
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-245
|Cincinnati
|+200
|Milwaukee
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
|at LA DODGERS
|-138
|San Francisco
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-174
|at MIAMI
|+146
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-162
|N.Y Mets
|+136
|Philadelphia
|-162
|at MINNESOTA
|+136
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
