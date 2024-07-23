Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 23, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -136 Detroit +116
at TORONTO -162 Tampa Bay +136
Chicago White Sox -120 at TEXAS +102
Houston -136 at OAKLAND +116
at SEATTLE -180 LA Angels +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -172 St. Louis +144
at WASHINGTON OFF San Diego OFF
at ATLANTA -245 Cincinnati +200
Milwaukee -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104
at LA DODGERS -138 San Francisco +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -174 at MIAMI +146
at N.Y YANKEES -162 N.Y Mets +136
Philadelphia -162 at MINNESOTA +136
at KANSAS CITY OFF Arizona OFF
at COLORADO OFF Boston OFF

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

