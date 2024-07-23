MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -136 Detroit +116 at TORONTO -162 Tampa Bay +136 Chicago…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -136 Detroit +116 at TORONTO -162 Tampa Bay +136 Chicago White Sox -120 at TEXAS +102 Houston -136 at OAKLAND +116 at SEATTLE -180 LA Angels +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -172 St. Louis +144 at WASHINGTON OFF San Diego OFF at ATLANTA -245 Cincinnati +200 Milwaukee -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104 at LA DODGERS -138 San Francisco +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -174 at MIAMI +146 at N.Y YANKEES -162 N.Y Mets +136 Philadelphia -162 at MINNESOTA +136 at KANSAS CITY OFF Arizona OFF at COLORADO OFF Boston OFF

