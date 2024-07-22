Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 22, 2024, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -162 Tampa Bay +136
Detroit -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at TEXAS -164 Chicago White Sox +138
Houston -152 at OAKLAND +128
at SEATTLE -162 LA Angels +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -130 St. Louis +110
N.Y Mets -172 at MIAMI +144
at ATLANTA -156 Cincinnati +132
Milwaukee -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102
at LA DODGERS -144 San Francisco +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -136 at MINNESOTA +116
at KANSAS CITY -156 Arizona +132
Boston -180 at COLORADO +152

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up