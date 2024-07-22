MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -162 Tampa Bay +136 Detroit -116 at CLEVELAND -102…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-162
|Tampa Bay
|+136
|Detroit
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at TEXAS
|-164
|Chicago White Sox
|+138
|Houston
|-152
|at OAKLAND
|+128
|at SEATTLE
|-162
|LA Angels
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-130
|St. Louis
|+110
|N.Y Mets
|-172
|at MIAMI
|+144
|at ATLANTA
|-156
|Cincinnati
|+132
|Milwaukee
|-116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-144
|San Francisco
|+122
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-136
|at MINNESOTA
|+116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-156
|Arizona
|+132
|Boston
|-180
|at COLORADO
|+152
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.