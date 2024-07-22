MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -162 Tampa Bay +136 Detroit -116 at CLEVELAND -102…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -162 Tampa Bay +136 Detroit -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at TEXAS -164 Chicago White Sox +138 Houston -152 at OAKLAND +128 at SEATTLE -162 LA Angels +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -130 St. Louis +110 N.Y Mets -172 at MIAMI +144 at ATLANTA -156 Cincinnati +132 Milwaukee -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102 at LA DODGERS -144 San Francisco +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -136 at MINNESOTA +116 at KANSAS CITY -156 Arizona +132 Boston -180 at COLORADO +152

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.