MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -152 Tampa Bay +128 at TORONTO -152 Detroit +128 at KANSAS CITY -230 Chicago White Sox +190 Baltimore -118 at TEXAS +100 at OAKLAND -142 LA Angels +120 at SEATTLE -130 Houston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -146 at PITTSBURGH +124 at ATLANTA -156 St. Louis +132 Cincinnati -118 at WASHINGTON +100 N.Y Mets -148 at MIAMI +126 at CHICAGO CUBS -122 Arizona +104 San Francisco -154 at COLORADO +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -156 Milwaukee +132 San Diego -112 at CLEVELAND -104 Boston -118 at LA DODGERS +100

