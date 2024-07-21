MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -152 Tampa Bay +128 at TORONTO -152 Detroit +128…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-152
|Tampa Bay
|+128
|at TORONTO
|-152
|Detroit
|+128
|at KANSAS CITY
|-230
|Chicago White Sox
|+190
|Baltimore
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+100
|at OAKLAND
|-142
|LA Angels
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Houston
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-146
|at PITTSBURGH
|+124
|at ATLANTA
|-156
|St. Louis
|+132
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|N.Y Mets
|-148
|at MIAMI
|+126
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-122
|Arizona
|+104
|San Francisco
|-154
|at COLORADO
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-156
|Milwaukee
|+132
|San Diego
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
|Boston
|-118
|at LA DODGERS
|+100
