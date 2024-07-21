Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 21, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -152 Tampa Bay +128
at TORONTO -152 Detroit +128
at KANSAS CITY -230 Chicago White Sox +190
Baltimore -118 at TEXAS +100
at OAKLAND -142 LA Angels +120
at SEATTLE -130 Houston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -146 at PITTSBURGH +124
at ATLANTA -156 St. Louis +132
Cincinnati -118 at WASHINGTON +100
N.Y Mets -148 at MIAMI +126
at CHICAGO CUBS -122 Arizona +104
San Francisco -154 at COLORADO +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -156 Milwaukee +132
San Diego -112 at CLEVELAND -104
Boston -118 at LA DODGERS +100

