MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -112 at BALTIMORE -104 Kansas City -122 at BOSTON +104 at TAMPA BAY -124 Cleveland +106 at HOUSTON -130 Texas +110 Seattle -188 at LA ANGELS +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -225 Colorado +188 at CINCINNATI -198 Miami +166 at MILWAUKEE -144 Washington +122 at ST. LOUIS -144 Chicago Cubs +122 Atlanta -186 at SAN DIEGO +156

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -260 Oakland +215 at DETROIT OFF LA Dodgers OFF Pittsburgh -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +172 Minnesota -122 at SAN FRANCISCO +104 at ARIZONA -138 Toronto +118

