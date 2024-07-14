Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 14, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -112 at BALTIMORE -104
Kansas City -122 at BOSTON +104
at TAMPA BAY -124 Cleveland +106
at HOUSTON -130 Texas +110
Seattle -188 at LA ANGELS +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -225 Colorado +188
at CINCINNATI -198 Miami +166
at MILWAUKEE -144 Washington +122
at ST. LOUIS -144 Chicago Cubs +122
Atlanta -186 at SAN DIEGO +156

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -260 Oakland +215
at DETROIT OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Pittsburgh -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +172
Minnesota -122 at SAN FRANCISCO +104
at ARIZONA -138 Toronto +118

