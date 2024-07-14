MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -112 at BALTIMORE -104 Kansas City -122 at BOSTON +104…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
|Kansas City
|-122
|at BOSTON
|+104
|at TAMPA BAY
|-124
|Cleveland
|+106
|at HOUSTON
|-130
|Texas
|+110
|Seattle
|-188
|at LA ANGELS
|+158
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-225
|Colorado
|+188
|at CINCINNATI
|-198
|Miami
|+166
|at MILWAUKEE
|-144
|Washington
|+122
|at ST. LOUIS
|-144
|Chicago Cubs
|+122
|Atlanta
|-186
|at SAN DIEGO
|+156
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-260
|Oakland
|+215
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|-205
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+172
|Minnesota
|-122
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+104
|at ARIZONA
|-138
|Toronto
|+118
