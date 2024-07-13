MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -134 N.Y Yankees +114 Cleveland OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -134 N.Y Yankees +114 Cleveland OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Texas -118 at HOUSTON +100 at BOSTON -130 Kansas City +110 Seattle -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -196 Chicago Cubs +164 at CINCINNATI -166 Miami +140 Washington -120 at MILWAUKEE +102 at N.Y METS -225 Colorado +188 Atlanta -116 at SAN DIEGO -102 Chicago Cubs -141 at ST. LOUIS +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -142 at DETROIT +120 Pittsburgh -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130 at PHILADELPHIA -190 Oakland +160 Minnesota -126 at SAN FRANCISCO +108 Toronto -122 at ARIZONA +104

