Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 13, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -134 N.Y Yankees +114
Cleveland OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF
Texas -118 at HOUSTON +100
at BOSTON -130 Kansas City +110
Seattle -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -196 Chicago Cubs +164
at CINCINNATI -166 Miami +140
Washington -120 at MILWAUKEE +102
at N.Y METS -225 Colorado +188
Atlanta -116 at SAN DIEGO -102
Chicago Cubs -141 at ST. LOUIS +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -142 at DETROIT +120
Pittsburgh -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130
at PHILADELPHIA -190 Oakland +160
Minnesota -126 at SAN FRANCISCO +108
Toronto -122 at ARIZONA +104

