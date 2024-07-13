MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -134 N.Y Yankees +114 Cleveland OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-134
|N.Y Yankees
|+114
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Texas
|-118
|at HOUSTON
|+100
|at BOSTON
|-130
|Kansas City
|+110
|Seattle
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-196
|Chicago Cubs
|+164
|at CINCINNATI
|-166
|Miami
|+140
|Washington
|-120
|at MILWAUKEE
|+102
|at N.Y METS
|-225
|Colorado
|+188
|Atlanta
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-102
|Chicago Cubs
|-141
|at ST. LOUIS
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|Pittsburgh
|-154
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+130
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-190
|Oakland
|+160
|Minnesota
|-126
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+108
|Toronto
|-122
|at ARIZONA
|+104
