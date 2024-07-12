MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -138 Cleveland +118 N.Y Yankees -132 at BALTIMORE +112…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -138 Cleveland +118 N.Y Yankees -132 at BALTIMORE +112 Kansas City -118 at BOSTON +100 at HOUSTON -164 Texas +138 Seattle -146 at LA ANGELS +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -162 Miami +136 at N.Y METS -235 Colorado +194 at MILWAUKEE -210 Washington +176 at ST. LOUIS -198 Chicago Cubs +166 Atlanta -132 at SAN DIEGO +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -290 Oakland +235 at DETROIT -132 LA Dodgers +112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Pittsburgh OFF at ARIZONA -130 Toronto +110 Minnesota -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +120

