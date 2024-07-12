Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 12, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -138 Cleveland +118
N.Y Yankees -132 at BALTIMORE +112
Kansas City -118 at BOSTON +100
at HOUSTON -164 Texas +138
Seattle -146 at LA ANGELS +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -162 Miami +136
at N.Y METS -235 Colorado +194
at MILWAUKEE -210 Washington +176
at ST. LOUIS -198 Chicago Cubs +166
Atlanta -132 at SAN DIEGO +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -290 Oakland +235
at DETROIT -132 LA Dodgers +112
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at ARIZONA -130 Toronto +110
Minnesota -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +120

