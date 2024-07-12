MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -138 Cleveland +118 N.Y Yankees -132 at BALTIMORE +112…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-138
|Cleveland
|+118
|N.Y Yankees
|-132
|at BALTIMORE
|+112
|Kansas City
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-164
|Texas
|+138
|Seattle
|-146
|at LA ANGELS
|+124
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-162
|Miami
|+136
|at N.Y METS
|-235
|Colorado
|+194
|at MILWAUKEE
|-210
|Washington
|+176
|at ST. LOUIS
|-198
|Chicago Cubs
|+166
|Atlanta
|-132
|at SAN DIEGO
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-290
|Oakland
|+235
|at DETROIT
|-132
|LA Dodgers
|+112
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
|Minnesota
|-142
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+120
