MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -190 Chicago White Sox +160 Houston -110 at TORONTO -106…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-190
|Chicago White Sox
|+160
|Houston
|-110
|at TORONTO
|-106
|at MINNESOTA
|-164
|Detroit
|+138
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|LA Angels
|-110
|at OAKLAND
|-106
|Baltimore
|-116
|at SEATTLE
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-130
|St. Louis
|+110
|N.Y Mets
|-130
|at WASHINGTON
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-196
|San Francisco
|+164
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-166
|at COLORADO
|+140
|at LA DODGERS
|-215
|Arizona
|+180
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-142
|at MIAMI
|+120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-178
|Cincinnati
|+150
|at TEXAS
|-138
|San Diego
|+118
