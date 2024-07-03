MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -190 Chicago White Sox +160 Houston -110 at TORONTO -106…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -190 Chicago White Sox +160 Houston -110 at TORONTO -106 at MINNESOTA -164 Detroit +138 Tampa Bay OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF LA Angels -110 at OAKLAND -106 Baltimore -116 at SEATTLE -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -130 St. Louis +110 N.Y Mets -130 at WASHINGTON +110 at ATLANTA -196 San Francisco +164 Philadelphia -126 at CHICAGO CUBS +108 Milwaukee -166 at COLORADO +140 at LA DODGERS -215 Arizona +180

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -142 at MIAMI +120 at N.Y YANKEES -178 Cincinnati +150 at TEXAS -138 San Diego +118

