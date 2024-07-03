Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 3, 2024, 12:41 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -190 Chicago White Sox +160
Houston -110 at TORONTO -106
at MINNESOTA -164 Detroit +138
Tampa Bay OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF
LA Angels -110 at OAKLAND -106
Baltimore -116 at SEATTLE -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -130 St. Louis +110
N.Y Mets -130 at WASHINGTON +110
at ATLANTA -196 San Francisco +164
Philadelphia -126 at CHICAGO CUBS +108
Milwaukee -166 at COLORADO +140
at LA DODGERS -215 Arizona +180

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -142 at MIAMI +120
at N.Y YANKEES -178 Cincinnati +150
at TEXAS -138 San Diego +118

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

