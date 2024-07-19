Spain players Morata and Rodri face UEFA disciplinary case over Gibraltar song at Euro 2024 party

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has started a disciplinary process against Spain captain Alvaro Morata and player of the tournament…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has started a disciplinary process against Spain captain Alvaro Morata and player of the tournament Rodri for singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the team’s European Championship title celebration.

UEFA said a disciplinary inspector “is being appointed to evaluate a potential violation” of its rules by the two players.

Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans singing “Gibraltar is Spanish” at a celebration in Madrid on Monday after the team’s 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final.

Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years.

The Gibraltar soccer federation filed a formal complaint to UEFA.

UEFA gave no timetable for a possible case which could see the players suspended from Nations League games in September.

At Euro 2024 in Germany, UEFA banned Albania player Mirlind Daku for two games after leading fans in nationalist chants against Serbia and North Macedonia.

Morata completed a move from Atletico Madrid to AC Milan on Friday. Rodri plays for Manchester City.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.