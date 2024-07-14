Live Radio
Spain midfielder Rodri injured in Euro 2024 final against England

The Associated Press

July 14, 2024, 4:13 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Spain has had to take influential midfielder Rodri off during halftime in the European Championship final against England on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Rodri, arguably the team’s leader, went off with an unspecified injury.

He was replaced by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, considered one of the best holding midfielders in the Spanish league, but untested internationally.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

