Spain 3, France 3
|Spain
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|France
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|3
Spain_P. Cunill 1, A. Iglesias 1, R. Vilallonga 1.
France_T. Clement 2, V. Charlet 1.
Green Cards_A. Iglesias, Spain, 13′. A. Bellenger, France, 19′. R. Vilallonga, Spain, 32′.
Yellow Cards_G. Xavier, France, 60′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. Zeke Newman, Australia. Annelize Rostron, South Africa.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.