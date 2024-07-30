Live Radio
Spain 3, France 3

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 5:54 AM

Spain 0 1 1 1 3
France 2 0 1 0 3

Spain_P. Cunill 1, A. Iglesias 1, R. Vilallonga 1.

France_T. Clement 2, V. Charlet 1.

Green Cards_A. Iglesias, Spain, 13′. A. Bellenger, France, 19′. R. Vilallonga, Spain, 32′.

Yellow Cards_G. Xavier, France, 60′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. Zeke Newman, Australia. Annelize Rostron, South Africa.

