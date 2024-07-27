Spain 3, Dominican Republic 1

Dominican Republic 1, Spain 3 Spain 1 2 — 3 Dominican Republic 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Spain, Lopez,…

Dominican Republic 1, Spain 3

Spain 1 2 — 3 Dominican Republic 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Spain, Lopez, 24th minute; 2, Dominican Republic, Montes de Oca, (Azcona), 38th.

Second Half_3, Spain, Baena, (Oroz), 55th; 4, Spain, Gutierrez, (Lopez), 70th.

Yellow Cards_Paredes, Spain, 45th+2; Pacheco, Spain, 90th+3.

Red Cards_Azcona, Dominican Republic, 45th+1.

Referee_Adel Ali Ahmed Khamis Al Naqbi.

