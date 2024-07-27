Spain 3, Dominican Republic 1

Dominican Republic 1, Spain 3
|Spain
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Dominican Republic
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Spain, Lopez, 24th minute; 2, Dominican Republic, Montes de Oca, (Azcona), 38th.
Second Half_3, Spain, Baena, (Oroz), 55th; 4, Spain, Gutierrez, (Lopez), 70th.
Yellow Cards_Paredes, Spain, 45th+2; Pacheco, Spain, 90th+3.
Red Cards_Azcona, Dominican Republic, 45th+1.
Referee_Adel Ali Ahmed Khamis Al Naqbi.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.