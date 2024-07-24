Spain 2, Uzbekistan 1

Uzbekistan 1, Spain 2
|Spain
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Spain, Pubill, (Ruiz), 28th minute; 2, Uzbekistan, Shomurodov, (penalty kick), 45th+3.
Second Half_3, Spain, Gomez, (Miranda), 62nd.
Yellow Cards_Paredes, Spain, 7th; Jaloliddinov, Uzbekistan, 36th; Pubill, Spain, 37th; Buriev, Uzbekistan, 61st; Kholmatov, Uzbekistan, 68th; Bernabe, Spain, 80th; Ruiz, Spain, 82nd; Omorodion, Spain, 90th+8.
Referee_Beida Dahane.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.