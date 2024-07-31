Spain 10, Greece 8 Spain 2 3 4 1 — 10 Greece 2 3 2 1 — 8 First Quarter_None…

Spain 10, Greece 8

Spain 2 3 4 1 — 10 Greece 2 3 2 1 — 8

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Spain 15 (P. Leiton Arrones 1, B. Ortiz 1, E. Ruiz Barril 1, P. Crespi Barriga 2, I. Piralkova Coello 2, P. Camus 4, A. Espar Llaquet 4); Greece 12 (E. Ninou 1, M. Patra 1, E. Plevritou 1, E. Xenaki 1, I. Chydirioti 4, M. Plevritou 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; Greece None.

Penalty Fouls_Spain 1 (N. Perez Vivas 1); Greece 1 (M. Patra 1).

Ejections_Spain 2 (P. Camus, A. Espar Llaquet); Greece 2 (I. Chydirioti, M. Plevritou).

Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Mohsen Rezvani, Iran. Manuel de Jesus, United States.

