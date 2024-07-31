Spain 10, Greece 8
|Spain
|2
|3
|4
|1
|—
|10
|Greece
|2
|3
|2
|1
|—
|8
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Spain 15 (P. Leiton Arrones 1, B. Ortiz 1, E. Ruiz Barril 1, P. Crespi Barriga 2, I. Piralkova Coello 2, P. Camus 4, A. Espar Llaquet 4); Greece 12 (E. Ninou 1, M. Patra 1, E. Plevritou 1, E. Xenaki 1, I. Chydirioti 4, M. Plevritou 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; Greece None.
Penalty Fouls_Spain 1 (N. Perez Vivas 1); Greece 1 (M. Patra 1).
Ejections_Spain 2 (P. Camus, A. Espar Llaquet); Greece 2 (I. Chydirioti, M. Plevritou).
Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Mohsen Rezvani, Iran. Manuel de Jesus, United States.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.