NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani joins Aaron Judge among starters in MLB All-Star Game, the only holdovers from last…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani joins Aaron Judge among starters in MLB All-Star Game, the only holdovers from last year’s lineups.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.