Sergio Gomez leaves Man City for Real Sociedad

The Associated Press

July 12, 2024, 10:05 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Gomez left Manchester City to join Real Sociedad on a permanent deal on Friday.

The 23-year-old left back spent two seasons at City during which he made 38 appearances and won six trophies without establishing himself as a regular in the team.

The deal is worth up to 10 million euros ($10.9 million) and includes a 30% sell-on clause for City for any future fee.

Gomez joined City from Belgian club Anderlecht.

