Sergio García wins LIV Golf Andalucia after playoff against Lahiri

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Sergio Garcia claimed his first individual LIV Golf win on Sunday after the Spaniard beat overnight leader Anirban Lahiri in a playoff for the Andalucia title.

García thrilled the home fans with a 5-under 66 to pull level with Lahiri and force the 18th-hole playoff with both players at 5-under overall.

This was the first title for García since he joined the new Saudi-backed LIV circuit in 2022.

Jon Rahm, another home favorite, finished in a tie for 10th in his first event back home since joining LIV Golf.

García’s Fireballs team also won the team title at the tournament in southern Spain after winning a playoff over the Crushers — the first time in LIV Golf that both individual and team titles had been decided in a playoff.

