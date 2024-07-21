Schauffele wins British Open for 2nd major of the year; Dunlap completes amateur-pro double

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele won the British Open on Sunday for his second major of the year, delivering…

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele won the British Open on Sunday for his second major of the year, delivering a masterpiece at Royal Troon with a 6-under 65 to overcome a two-shot deficit and give the Americans a sweep of the four majors for the first time since 1982.

Schauffele, who faced questions at the start of the season whether he could win a major, now has two of them with the brand of golf that hasn’t been seen in 90 years of the four majors.

He won the PGA Championship at Valhalla by making a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 65. In a final round at Royal Troon set up for big drama — six players one shot behind, nine players separated by three shots — Schauffele made a tense Sunday look like a nice walk along the Irish Sea.

He is the first player to win two majors with closing rounds of 65 in the same year. Jack Nicklaus is the only other player to do it in his career.

He won by two shots over American Billy Horschel (68) and Justin Rose (67), the 43-year-old from England who had to go through 36-hole qualifying just to get into the field.

PGA Tour

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Dunlap became the first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same year, rallying for a two-point victory in the Barracuda Championship.

In January at The American Express in La Quinta, the 20-year-old Dunlap — then a sophomore at the University of Alabama — became the eighth amateur to win a tour event and the first in 33 years. He turned professional days later.

On Sunday at Tahoe Mountain Club in the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, Dunlap took the lead with a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th.

Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.

Nine points behind leader Mac Meissner entering the day, Dunlap had 19 points in the bogey-free round to finish with 49.

Vince Whaley was second.

LPGA Tour

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Chanettee Wannasaen won the Dana Open for Children for her second LPGA Tour title, birdieing the final two holes to hold off Haeran Ryu by a stroke.

Three strokes ahead of playing partner Ryu entering the round, Wannasaen closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 20-under 264 at Highland Meadows. The 20-year-old Thai player won the Portland Classic last year.

Ryu shot 65, also birdieing the final two holes. The South Korean player had six birdies and a bogey on the back nine.

Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden and Ssu-Chia Cheng of Taiwan tied for third at 14 under, each shooting 68. China’s Xiyu “Janet” Lin (70) and Mary Liu (69) were 12 under. Lin was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15 in the world.

Korn Ferry Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Matt McCarty won the Price Cutter Charity Championship, wrapping up a PGA Tour card for next season with his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

McCarty closed with a 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory over Tommy Gainey.

McCarty finished at 25-under 263 at Highland Springs.The 26-year-old former Santa Clara player jumped from 22nd to seventh in the season standings and guarantee a PGA Tour spot.

The 48-year-old Gainey shot 68.

Other tours

Haruka Kawasaki broke the Japan LPGA’s 72-hole scoring record, finishing at 28-under 260 in the Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies. The 21-year-old Kawasaki shot 68-65-63-64 for her fourth career title. Miyuu Yamashita was second, four stroke back after a 66. … England’s Frank Kennedy won the Challenge Tour’s Euram Bank Open by a stroke in Austria for his first professional victory. The 18-year-old Kennedy is the tour’s youngest winner since 2018, He closed with a 1-over 71 to finish at 13 under. … Jana Melichova won the Dutch Ladies Open for her second Ladies European Tour title. The Czech player closed with a 5-under 67 to overcome a six-stroke deficit and win by a stroke. … Lauren Stephenson closed with a 1-over 72 for a two-stroke victory in the Epson Tour’s Twin Bridges Championship at Pinehaven in Guilderland, New York. She finished at 9-under 204. Jessica Porvasnik was second after a 69. … Ryan Burnett won the Bromont Open at Golf Chateau-Bromont in Quebec for his first PGA Tour Americas title. The 24-year-old former North Carolina player shot an 8-under 62 to finish at 22 under 258, two strokes ahead of David Pastore.

