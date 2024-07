Saturday’s Olympic Scores

Saturday, July 27 BASKETBALL Men France 78, Brazil 66 BEACH VOLLEYBALL Men Cuba 2, United States 0 (21-18, 21-18) Sweden…

Saturday, July 27

BASKETBALL

Men

France 78, Brazil 66

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men

Cuba 2, United States 0 (21-18, 21-18)

Sweden 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-19)

HOCKEY

Men

Britain 4, Spain 0

HANDBALL

Men

Spain 25, Slovenia 22

RUGBY SEVENS

Men

Semifinals

New Zealand 17, Argentina 12 OT

Ireland 17, United States 14

France 19, South Africa 5

Fiji 31, Australia 7

FOOTBALL

Men

Argentina 3, Iraq 1

Spain 3, Dominican Republic 1

