DIVING Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard GOLD_China (Yani Chang, Yiwen Chen) SILVER_United States (Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook) BRONZE_Britain (Yasmin Harper, Scarlett…

DIVING

Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard

GOLD_China (Yani Chang, Yiwen Chen)

SILVER_United States (Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook)

BRONZE_Britain (Yasmin Harper, Scarlett Mew Jensen)

___

SHOOTING

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

GOLD_China (Yuting Huang, Lihao Sheng)

SILVER_South Korea (Jihyeon Keum, Hajun Park)

BRONZE_Kazakhstan (Alexandra Le, Islam Satpayev)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.