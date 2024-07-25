San Diego FC signs Northern Ireland international Patrick McNair to a 3-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The MLS expansion San Diego FC signed Northern Ireland international Patrick “Paddy” McNair to a three-year…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The MLS expansion San Diego FC signed Northern Ireland international Patrick “Paddy” McNair to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year.

The defender joins San Diego FC as a free agent after the completion of his contract with Middlesbrough in June. SDFC reached an agreement with West Bromwich Albion F.C. of the English Championship to loan McNair for the remainder of 2024.

McNair will occupy an international roster spot and join SDFC in January pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa. San Diego FC will begin play in February.

“Paddy is another addition to our club that will be invaluable as we prepare for our inaugural season in MLS,” said Tyler Heaps, SDFC’s chief soccer officer. “He is a center-back that is extremely comfortable in possession and has the versatility to play a number of roles within our team. His wealth of experience and leadership as the captain of Northern Ireland will be a tremendous asset to our roster and locker room.”

The Ballyclare native will join San Diego following an accomplished career in England, having played for Manchester United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and now West Brom, with 274 matches played at the club level to date.

“Joining San Diego FC is an exciting new chapter in my career,” McNair said. “When I first heard of San Diego, I had this gut feeling of excitement to play outside of England and have a chance to play in MLS. It’s going to be very special to be a part of history. I look forward to bringing my experience to the team and building a team San Diego can be proud of.”

