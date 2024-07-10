Sabrina Ionescu makes a late go-ahead shot and ends game with a block as Liberty beat the Sun 71-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points and made a key block on the final possession, Breanna Stewart…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points and made a key block on the final possession, Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 71-68 on Wednesday for sole possession of first place in the WNBA standings.

New York (18-4) won its sixth straight regular-season game against Connecticut dating to the 2023 season.

Ionescu made her first basket of the fourth quarter with 1:58 remaining to give New York a 69-68 lead. Ionescu missed a shot on New York’s next two possessions, but she got another shot in the closing seconds after Stewart blocked a DeWanna Bonner attempt.

Ionescu dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane and sinking an off-balance shot for a three-point lead with 4.4 seconds left.

Connecticut passed it around the 3-point arc before Ionescu made New York’s fourth block of the fourth quarter to end it at the buzzer.

The Liberty improved to 13-0 this season when leading at halftime.

Courtney Vandersloot finished with 11 points and Jonquel Jones had 11 rebounds to go with eight points for New York. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) did not play.

Bonner led Connecticut (17-5) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Brionna Jones had 17 points and eight boards, and Tyasha Harris scored 11.

Stewart and Ionescu combined for 20 points in the first quarter to help New York build a 29-19 lead. But the Liberty were held to just 10 points in the second quarter, with four points from Stewart and Ionescu, as their lead was trimmed to 39-38 at the break.

Vandersloot opened and closed New York’s 9-0 run to open the third quarter to rebuild a double-digit lead at 48-38.

Bonner made a long 3-pointer with 3:48 left in the fourth to give Connecticut its first lead, 66-65, since it was 5-4.

