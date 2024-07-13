Ruan scores lone goal to lead Montreal to 1-0 victory over Atlanta United

MONTREAL (AP) — Defender Ruan Gregorio Gregorio Teixeira scored a second-half goal and goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois did not have to…

MONTREAL (AP) — Defender Ruan Gregorio Gregorio Teixeira scored a second-half goal and goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois did not have to make a save on the way to his fifth clean sheet of the season as CF Montreal defeated Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Ruan used assists from Raheem Edwards and Ariel Lassiter in the 51st minute to score his second goal of the season for Montreal (6-9-8) and the sixth of his six-year career. It was the fourth assist this season for Edwards and the sixth for Lassiter.

Atlanta United (6-11-6) was forced to play a man down four minutes later after defender Stian Gregersen was given a second yellow card, leading to a red card and a one-match suspension.

Brad Guzan saved six shots in goal for Atlanta United. Guzan had three saves in a scoreless first half.

Montreal ups its unbeaten run at home to seven, going 3-0-4. The streak matches a club record set three times, most recently in 2021.

Atlanta United entered the match having lost its top two scorers — Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis — to transfers.

Atlanta United leads the all-time series 7-4-3. The club clinched a playoff spot for the fifth time in club history with a 4-1 win over Montreal at the end of last season. Montreal improves to 4-2-2 against Atlanta United at home.

Atlanta United returns home to play New York City FC on Wednesday. Montreal travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

