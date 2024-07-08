Rookie Gabriel Pec scores twice, Galaxy hand Minnesota United sixth straight loss with 2-1 victory

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Gabriel Pec scored two goals, the second in the final minute of regulation play, and…

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Gabriel Pec scored two goals, the second in the final minute of regulation play, and the Los Angeles Galaxy handed Minnesota United its sixth loss in a row with a 2-1 victory on Sunday night.

The Galaxy (12-4-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when Pec used assists from Riqui Puig and rookie defender Miki Yamane to score. It was the sixth assist for Yamane, who has recorded one in three straight matches.

Minnesota United (8-9-5) didn’t pull even until Teemu Pukki took passes from Hassani Dotson and defender Michael Boxall in the 73rd minute and scored his third goal this season. It was the first assist of the season for both players.

Pec’s winner in the 90th minute was his ninth netter of the season and came with assists from defender Mauricio Cuevas and Puig. It was the first career assist for Cuevas, who has made five starts and 19 appearances in his two seasons with the Galaxy. Puig’s assist was his 10th of the season.

John McCarthy totaled six saves in goal for the Galaxy.

Rookie Alec Smir saved two shots in his second straight start for Minnesota United. He allowed three goals in a loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps in his debut on Wednesday.

The Galaxy fell for the first time at home this season last time out in a 2-1 Fourth of July loss to Los Angeles FC. That ended a four-match win streak.

Minnesota United has not won since beating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on June 1.

LA leads the regular-season series 7-3-5, improving to 4-1-2 at home. The two clubs played to a 2-2 draw in Minnesota in mid-May. The Galaxy came from behind to post a 4-3 victory in Minnesota United’s last visit in September.

Minnesota United stays on the road to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. The Galaxy travel to play FC Dallas on Saturday.

