Rockies try to break 3-game road losing streak, play the Mets

Colorado Rockies (33-63, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (49-45, third in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0); Mets: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -227, Rockies +186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will attempt to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the New York Mets.

New York has a 26-25 record in home games and a 49-45 record overall. The Mets have gone 23-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has gone 13-36 on the road and 33-63 overall. The Rockies are eighth in the NL with 98 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 21 doubles and 18 home runs for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 12-for-39 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle leads the Rockies with a .277 batting average, and has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 33 walks and 41 RBI. Ryan McMahon is 12-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rockies: Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

