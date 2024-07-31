Riley leads Braves against the Brewers after 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (57-49, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-46, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10…

Atlanta Braves (57-49, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-46, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.68 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -112, Braves -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers after Austin Riley’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Milwaukee has a 31-20 record at home and a 61-46 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Atlanta has a 27-28 record in road games and a 57-49 record overall. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Brewers with 18 home runs while slugging .439. Jackson Chourio is 14-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 20 doubles, 31 home runs and 84 RBI for the Braves. Orlando Arcia is 12-for-33 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

