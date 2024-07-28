Rangers RHP Jon Gray leaves without throwing a pitch against Blue Jays because of sore right groin

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray left Sunday’s start against Toronto without throwing a pitch after feeling discomfort…

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray left Sunday’s start against Toronto without throwing a pitch after feeling discomfort in his right groin while warming up for the bottom of the first inning.

Gray was on the 15-day injured list from May 22 until June 7 because of a mild right groin strain.

The Rangers, who got just two outs from starter Michael Lorenzen in Saturday’s 7-3 loss, brought in right-hander Jonathan Hernández to pitch in Gray’s place. Hernández allowed a two-run home run to Daulton Varsho in the first and gave up five runs in 2 1/3 innings before being replaced by lefty Jacob Latz. Latz got four outs and allowed one run.

Lorenzen took over for Latz in the fifth on Sunday and retired the side on 14 pitches. Lorenzen threw 40 pitches before being replaced Saturday.

Texas entered play Sunday having lost two straight after winning the previous five.

Gray came in 5-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 20 games. He’d gone 2-0 with a 3.57 ERA in four July appearances, three of them starts. The 10-year veteran is in his third season with the Rangers. He left Colorado to sign a four-year contract with Texas following the 2021 season.

Texas got 4 1/3 innings from right-hander José Ureña and three from righty Dane Dunning on Saturday, meaning neither is likely available out of the bullpen Sunday. That left five other active relievers besides Hernández.

