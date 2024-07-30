Ramírez hits 243rd homer for Cleveland, passes Albert Belle as Guardians beat Tigers 5-0

DETROIT (AP) — José Ramírez moved past Albert Belle into sole possession of second place on the Cleveland career home…

DETROIT (AP) — José Ramírez moved past Albert Belle into sole possession of second place on the Cleveland career home run list with his 243rd, hitting his third in two games to help the Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Tuesday.

Josh Naylor hit a first-inning homer off Alex Faedo (5-3) and Ramírez hit a two-run drive in the eighth against Jason Foley. The 31-year-old Ramírez has spent his entire 12-year big league career with Cleveland.

Hall of Famer Jim Thome tops the Cleveland home run list with 337, part of a 22-year career that included 612 homers for six teams.

Brayan Rocchio added a ninth-inning homer off Joey Wentz.

Lane Thomas went 1 for 4 in his Guardians debut, going 1 for 4 and scoring on Ramírez’s home run. Thomas was acquired Monday from Washington.

Cleveland has won three straight and six of eight.

Gavin Williams (1-3) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter in Cleveland’s 10th shutout this season, the 11th against the Tigers. Williams allowed two hits in five innings with eight strikeouts and one walk in his first win since Sept. 17 against Texas in his final start last year.. He had been winless in five starts this season.

Tim Herrin, Nick Sandin, Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase followed with an inning each The Tigers were held to four hits or fewer for the 15th time.

Cleveland won the season series 7-6 and sent the Tigers to their seventh loss in 10 games.

Daniel Schneemann had an RBI double in a rainy fifth inning that included a delay for the grounds crew to work on the infield,

Detroit grounded into inning-ending double plays in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (9-6, 3.44) starts Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against visiting Baltimore.

Tigers: Host Kansas City on Thursday in the start of a four-game series.

