Rain overnight postpones first skateboarding event at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The first event of the skateboarding competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday was postponed after rain overnight and into the morning.

Skateboarding is played at the outdoor venue of La Concorde Urban Park in Paris. World Skate, the sport’s governing body, cited adverse weather conditions for the move.

Men’s street skateboarding scheduled for Saturday was postponed to Monday. The women’s event is scheduled for Sunday.

Rain has been one of the big stories early in the Games after constant showers and occasional downpours served as the backdrop for the opening ceremony. As of 10 a.m. CEST (4 a.m. ET), much of the rain had cleared from the area and no other events had yet been disrupted by rain.

