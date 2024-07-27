Nadal says he’s not sure he’ll play singles after winning in doubles with Alcaraz at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is not sure whether he will compete in singles at the Paris Olympics, saying after…

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is not sure whether he will compete in singles at the Paris Olympics, saying after he paired with Carlos Alcaraz to win their first-round doubles match Saturday night that he wants to “make the smartest decision possible to have the best chances to bring (a) medal back home.”

Nadal’s first match in singles, against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, is scheduled for Sunday.

“Tomorrow, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Nadal said Saturday. “I don’t know if I’m going to play or not.”

He said he wants to consult with his team before figuring out what to do.

Nadal and Alcaraz — Spain’s old-and-new pairing of tennis superstars — won the first match they’ve ever played together as a doubles team, eliminating Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Nadal called it “amazing” and an “emotional moment.”

The 38-year-old Nadal has not made clear whether the Summer Games will be the last event of his storied career, although there’s been plenty of speculation it will be, given all of his recent injury issues — he wore white tape wrapped around his right thigh Saturday — and his connection to Roland Garros. That’s the clay-court facility being used for these Olympics and the site of the annual French Open, where he claimed a record 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Asked whether these Olympics could be his final outing before retirement, Nadal replied: “I never said that. I don’t know. I didn’t make any decision to say anything.”

Nadal’s participation in the 2024 Olympics actually began a night earlier, when he was a surprise torch bearer during the opening ceremony.

“I’m just enjoying these moments playing together with Carlos now. In doubles, (it’s) been an unforgettable day today — and for me, an unforgettable day yesterday,” Nadal said. “Enjoying every single moment, having the best experience possible.”

If Nadal, who won Olympic golds in singles at Beijing in 2008 and in doubles with Marc López at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, does play Fucsovics and wins, next up would be a second-round match against longtime rival Novak Djokovic.

“Playing him is like a final, really, for me in any tournament, particularly here, knowing what he has achieved, what he’s done, for our sport, particularly here in Roland Garros. His record speaks for itself,” Djokovic said after winning his first-rounder earlier Saturday. “I look forward to it. If we get to face each other, it’s going to be possibly the last time we get to face each other on a big stage. I’m sure that people will enjoy it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Neither Nadal nor Alcaraz, a 21-year-old coming off singles championships at the French Open in June and at Wimbledon two weeks ago, plays much doubles. There were hiccups Saturday against their sixth-seeded opponents, to be sure, including a 3-0 deficit in the second set, but the Spanish duo’s talent prevailed.

A reporter wanted to know from Alcaraz which of the two players is in charge out there.

“You should ask him,” Alcaraz said with a smile. “I mean, obviously, Rafa is. It’s easy playing with him. He has a really high level of energy. What he did it in the difficult moments of the match was unbelievable. And, obviously, I try to learn from him.”

If this outing in front of a packed and raucous crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier was any indication, the cheers for Nadal will be as loud as can be for as long as he remains in the Olympics brackets.

While he has played only sparingly over the past two seasons because of hip surgery and an abdominal muscle problem, and lost in the first round of this year’s French Open to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev, Nadal looked just fine Saturday. Then again, doubles requires far less movement and stamina than singles, of course.

Still, Nadal’s movement appeared OK, and he showed off his tremendous volleying ability, including one back-to-the-net, over-the-shoulder, no-look winner in the first set. After the point, he wheeled and punched the air. Fans celebrated wildly.

Nadal frequently slapped palms with Alcaraz between points — whether won or lost — and occasionally patted his much-younger partner on the shoulder during pauses in the action.

When the match ended with a volley off Alcaraz’s racket, Nadal raised both fists. Alcaraz turned to his new partner and yelled, “Vamos!”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.