Poland 3, Egypt 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-13)

Poland_Spiker-T. Fornal (9-18), L. Kaczmarek (4-7), W. Leon Venero (9-17) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Bieniek (3-11), T. Fornal (0-2), M. Janusz (1-1), J. Kochanowski (0-8), B. Kurek (3-6), W. Leon Venero (1-6); Server-M. Bieniek (2-14), M. Janusz (2-17), L. Kaczmarek (1-5), W. Leon Venero (3-10); Scorer-W. Leon Venero (13-33).

Egypt_Spiker-M. Masoud (11-14), A. Eissa (4-14) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Masoud (2-10), A. Abdelrahman (1-5), A. Eissa (1-5), A. Seoudy (1-6); Server-M. Elhaddad (0-3), M. Abdelsalam Abdelmoaty (0-2), M. Masoud (1-11), A. Abdelrahman (0-7), H. Abdalla (0-8), R. Haikal (0-1), S. Aly (0-10), A. Eissa (0-7), A. Seoudy (0-3), M. Sayedin (0-2); Scorer-M. Masoud (14-35).

Referees_Epaminondas Gerothodoros, Greece. Ivaylo Ivanov, Bulgaria. Sumie Myoi, Japan. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

