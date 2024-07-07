Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Mets Sunday

New York Mets (43-44, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-46, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday,…

New York Mets (43-44, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-46, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (5-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (4-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -136, Pirates +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Mets on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is 42-46 overall and 21-23 at home. The Pirates have a 32-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 22-19 record in road games and a 43-44 record overall. The Mets have a 22-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Mets are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has eight doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Rowdy Tellez is 12-for-31 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 43 RBI for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 11-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets: 5-5, .230 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: day-to-day (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

