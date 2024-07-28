Pirates rally with tying run in 9th inning, 4 in 10th to beat Diamondbacks 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Ji Hwan Bae scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in Pittsburgh’s four-run 10th inning, Joey…

PHOENIX (AP) — Ji Hwan Bae scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in Pittsburgh’s four-run 10th inning, Joey Bart hit a tying run-scoring double in the ninth and the Pirates rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Sunday.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning, only to see it fall apart.

Rowdy Tellez, who sat out Saturday night because of back spasms, entered in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and led off with a double against Paul Sewald. Bart followed with a two-out double to tie it. The blown save was Sewald’s fourth in 20 chances.

Bae opened the 10th inning with a bunt single and Justin Martinez (4-2) walked Yasmani Grandal to load the bases. After Arizona catcher Jose Herrera caught just enough of the plate to get a forceout — overturned on review — Martinez uncorked a wild pitch that scored the speedy Bae.

Martinez then hit Alika Williams with a pitch to score another run and Ke’Bryan Hayes made it 6-2 with a two-run bloop single.

It still wasn’t over.

Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer off Colin Holderman in the 10th that was upheld upon review — Pirates’ left fielder Joshua Palacios thought a fan interfered — and pinch hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-out solo shot that curled just inside the left foul pole.

Corbin Carroll followed with a triple to the corner in right, but Holderman got Geraldo Perdomo to ground out to end it.

Oneil Cruz homered for the second straight game and Aroldis Chapman (3-4) worked a perfect ninth for the Pirates.

Arizona starter Yilber Diaz allowed a hit in five scoreless innings, with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Cruz hit Joe Mantiply’s third pitch out to right for his 17th homer, a day after launching a 472-foot shot. It ended Mantiply’s streak of not allowing a homer at 59 2/3 innings.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Pirates: 2B Nick Gonzales was placed on the 10-day injured list after leaving Saturday’s game with left groin discomfort. Pittsburgh recalled Williams from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill his roster spot.

Pirates: All-Star RHP Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.93 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Monday to start a three-game series at Houston.

Diamondbacks: LHP Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.11) starts the opener of a three-game series at Washington on Monday.

