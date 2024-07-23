Pirates face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (52-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-49, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (52-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-49, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.39 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-0, 1.90 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -181, Cardinals +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh has a 51-49 record overall and a 25-25 record in home games. The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.83.

St. Louis is 52-48 overall and 26-26 in road games. The Cardinals are 38-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs while hitting .288 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 12-for-37 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles and nine home runs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 15-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .260 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

