Pirates and Cardinals meet in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (53-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-50, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Pirates: Martin Perez (1-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -113, Cardinals -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 51-50 overall and 25-26 at home. The Pirates have a 38-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis is 53-48 overall and 27-26 on the road. The Cardinals have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.95.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 12-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 42 RBI for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 15-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

