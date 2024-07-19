Phillies visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (62-34, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-48, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (62-34, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-48, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Pirates: Martin Perez (1-5, 5.15 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -141, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has gone 22-24 in home games and 48-48 overall. The Pirates have gone 35-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia has a 25-18 record in road games and a 62-34 record overall. The Phillies have a 44-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 17 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 15-for-40 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 21 home runs while slugging .579. Trea Turner is 15-for-39 with six home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .252 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: day-to-day (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

