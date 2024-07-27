Live Radio
Phillies place All-Star lefty Ranger Suárez on injured list with lower back soreness

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 3:54 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed All-Star left-hander Ranger Suárez on the 15-day injured list with lower back soreness.

The Phillies, who entered Saturday with the best record in baseball at 64-39, recalled left-hander Koby Allard from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Allard will start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against Cleveland.

Suárez started 9-1 this season to earn his first All-Star berth. He’s since returned to form and has a 10-5 record with a 2.87 ERA in 20 starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

