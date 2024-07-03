Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Cubs into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (56-29, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-47, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05…

Philadelphia Phillies (56-29, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-47, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.73 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (7-2, 3.07 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -130, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0.

Chicago is 39-47 overall and 22-19 at home. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

Philadelphia has a 23-15 record on the road and a 56-29 record overall. The Phillies have the top team ERA in baseball at 3.09.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 15 home runs while slugging .370. Cody Bellinger is 11-for-39 with a double and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 7-3, .285 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

