Phillies aim to break 3-game road slide, play the Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies (62-35, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-48, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (7-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (4-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -167, Pirates +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Pittsburgh has a 23-24 record at home and a 49-48 record overall. The Pirates rank 10th in the NL with 99 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Philadelphia has a 62-35 record overall and a 25-19 record in road games. The Phillies have a 46-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs while hitting .288 for the Pirates. Rowdy Tellez is 8-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with a .300 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 21 home runs, 53 walks and 61 RBI. Trea Turner is 15-for-39 with seven home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .269 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: day-to-day (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

