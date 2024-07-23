PGA Tour in Minnesota, Senior British to Carnoustie

PGA Tour 3M OPEN Site: Blaine, Minnesota. Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71. Prize money: $8.1 million. Winner’s…

PGA Tour

3M OPEN

Site: Blaine, Minnesota.

Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8.1 million. Winner’s share: $1,458,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Lee Hodges.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the British Open and Nick Dunlap won the Barracuda Championship.

Notes: Only two tournaments remain before the top 70 qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. … Nick Dunlap is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this year but still is only No. 63 in the FedEx Cup. He did not receive points for his win in The American Express because he was still an amateur. … The field originally had 21 players who were at Royal Troon for the British Open, including runner-up Justin Rose, who went from No. 71 to No. 51. … Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico, Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Alejandro Tosti of Argentina are in the field. They are all playing at the Paris Olympics next week. … Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton received a sponsor exemption. He tied for 10th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, was a runner-up in the John Deere Classic and tied for 37th is the ISCO Championship. … Lucas Glover, who fell outside the top 70 to No. 71, withdrew from the tournament.

Next tournament: Wyndham Championship on Aug. 8-11.

LPGA Tour

CPKC WOMEN’S OPEN

Site: Calgary, Alberta.

Course: Early Greg GC. Yardage: 6,709. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.6 million. Winner’s share: $390,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Megan Khang.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Chanettee Wannasaen won the Dana Open for Children.

Notes: Long known as the Canadian Women’s Open, the tournament is celebrating its 50th edition this year. … Lilia Vu is the leading player in the field. … This will be the first time Earl Grey, a club that dates to 1919, will host the tournament. … Chanettee Wannasaen is the 14th different player to win on the LPGA Tour this year. … Wannasaen has posted all four rounds in the 60s in both of her LPGA wins. … World Amateur champion Melanie Green is playing on a sponsor’s exemption. … Brooke Henderson is the star attraction among Canadians this week. She has not won since the season-opener in Florida in 2023. She was at No. 6 that week. Now she is at No. 18. … Vu, Minjee Lee of Australia, Leona Maguire of Ireland and Rose Zhang are among those who qualified for the Olympics and are playing in Canada this week. … The LPGA Tour has one more stop before the Paris Games.

Next week: Portland Classic.

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF UNITED KINGDOM

Site: Rocester, England.

Course: JCB Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 8 am. to 1 p.m. (CW app); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CW app); 1-6 p.m. (CW Network-Tape Delay).

Defending champion: Cameron Smith.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last tournament: Sergio Garcia won LIV Golf Andalucia.

Notes: This is the third year for LIV Golf to be playing in the London area, which was the first event when the Saudi-funded circuit launched in June 2022. … Jon Rahm was the only player to finish in the top 10 at the British Open. No one except for U.S. Open champion and PGA Championship runner-up Bryson DeChambeau finished in the top 10 at the previous two majors. … After this event, LIV is off for two weeks before resuming its schedule at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. That’s the course where DeChambeau shot 58 last year in the final round. … Rahm is among seven players in LIV Golf who are in the Olympics next week at Le Golf National outside Paris. David Puig also is going for Spain. … Mito Pereira did not qualify for Chile for the Olympics but will be going in place of Cristobal del Solar, who wanted to concentrate on getting his PGA Tour card.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Greenbrier on Aug. 16-18.

PGA Tour Champions

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Site: Carnoustie, Scotland.

Course: Carnoustie GL. Yardage: Par:

Prize money: $2.85 million. Winner’s share: $475,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Alex Cejka.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Last tournament: Ernie Els won the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Notes: This is the final major of the year on the PGA Tour Champions. … The winner earns a spot in the British Open next year at Royal Portrush. … Padraig Harrington was among four PGA Tour Champions who made the cut last week at Royal Troon. … Harrington is going for the “Carnoustie Double.” He won his first British Open at Carnoustie in 2007 in a playoff over Sergio Garcia. … Richard Bland of England has won two of the senior majors this year. He is playing a LIV Golf League this week outside London. … Ernie Els is in the field. He withdrew last week with a bad back after opening with an 82 in the first round at Royal Troon. Els was coming off his first senior major victory at Firestone Country Club. … Joe Ogilvie is in the field. He is serving as a liaison director in the PGA Tour’s negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. … NBC reporter Notah Begay III was among those who qualified.

Next tournament: Boeing Classic on Aug. 9-11.

Korn Ferry Tour

NV5 INVITATIONAL

Site: Glenview, Illinois.

Course: The Glen Club. Yardage: 7,236. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Trace Crowe.

Points leader: Steven Fisk.

Last week: Matt McCarty won the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Next week: Utah Championship.

European tour

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the British Open.

Next tournament: D+D Czech Masters on Aug. 15-18.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Other tours

U.S. Golf Association: U.S. Junior Amateur, Oakland Hills CC, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Previous winner: Bryan Kim. Television: Friday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Peacock), 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Challenge Tour: Black Desert NI Open, Galgorm Castle GC, Antrim, Northern Ireland. Previous winner: Euan Walker. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: SunBet Challenge, Wild Coast Sun CC, Port Edward, South Africa. Defending champion: CJ Du Plessis. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: Commissionaires Ottawa Open, Eagle Creek GC, Ottawa, Ontario. Defending champion: Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

