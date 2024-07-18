Patrick Vieira out as coach of Strasbourg on eve of French season

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — France soccer great Patrick Vieira was out as coach of U.S.-owned top-tier club Strasbourg on Thursday…

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — France soccer great Patrick Vieira was out as coach of U.S.-owned top-tier club Strasbourg on Thursday just one month before the Ligue 1 season starts.

The club, which is in shared ownership with Chelsea, said in a statement Vieira left by mutual agreement. He was one year into a three-year contract.

Vieira guided Strasbourg to a 13th-place finish in the 18-team league during a season in which fans protested against being part of a multi-club ownership project with Chelsea.

Strasbourg said Vieira would always be welcome at the club, and it will soon name a new coach.

Vieira has coached Strasbourg, Nice, Crystal Palace and New York City. He previously coached youth teams at Manchester City, which is in the same Abu Dhabi-backed ownership project as New York.

As a player, Vieira won World Cup and European Championship titles with France, and three English Premier League titles with Arsenal, where he was in the midfield heart of the unbeaten “Invincibles” team of 2003-04.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.