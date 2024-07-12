Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during the track and field competition

PARIS (AP) — A roadmap to follow for track and field during the Paris Olympics: Athletes to Watch — Sha’Carri…

Athletes to Watch

— Sha’Carri Richardson, United States: The world champion at 100 meters will be making her Olympic debut after a failed drug test left her on the sidelines three years ago in Tokyo.

— Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, United States: Is the defending champion and world-record holder in the 400 meter hurdles, though signs point to her trying a different event this year.

— Noah Lyles, United States: Lyles is expected to go for the 100-200 double after capturing both titles at world championships last year.

— Mondo Duplantis, Sweden: Will try to defend his pole vault title and become the first man since 1956 to win the event at consecutive Olympics. He has broken the world record eight times over the past four years, each time by 1 centimeter; it now stands at 6.24 meters.

Storylines to Follow

— Heading to her fifth Olympics, Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will try to add to her haul of eight medals. Three of those have come in the 100 meters, which is more than any other woman.

— World champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh seeks to bring home Olympic gold in the high jump to her war-torn country of Ukraine.

Key Dates

Track runs Aug. 2-11 at Stade de France, with the marathons set for Aug. 10-11. The marathons will pass through Versailles and, in a break from tradition, the women’s marathon will cap off the action on Aug. 11.

Reigning Champions

— Men’s 100 meters: Marcell Jacobs of Italy.

— Women’s 100 meters: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, who is injured and will not run in Paris.

(There are 48 events on the Olympic track and field program for Paris)

