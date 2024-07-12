Paris Olympics: What to know and who to watch during the boxing competition

A roadmap to follow for the boxing tournaments during the Paris Olympics: Athletes to Watch —Arlen López, Cuba: The powerful…

A roadmap to follow for the boxing tournaments during the Paris Olympics:

Athletes to Watch

—Arlen López, Cuba: The powerful two-time Olympic champion will attempt to become the fourth three-time gold medalist in Olympic boxing history. Now 31, he’ll probably have to beat the Philippines’ Eumir Marcial, a promising pro boxer and Manny Pacquiao protégé.

—Julio César La Cruz, Cuba: Although he took two pro fights in 2022, the punishing heavyweight is back to take his own shot at the exclusive club of three-time gold medalists.

—Teremoana “Junior” Teremoana, Australia: The most compelling fighter on the Aussies’ impressive team might be this 6-foot-6 super heavyweight with four professional knockouts.

—Kellie Harrington, Ireland: The lightweight champion of Tokyo is back to try for a second gold, but she is coming off her first loss in nearly three years and has faced criticism for her perceived anti-immigration stances on social media.

—Busenaz Sürmeneli, Turkey: She utterly dominated the welterweights in Tokyo to win her nation’s first Olympic boxing medal. Now a standard-bearer for the amateur sport, she’s back in Paris with an eye already on Los Angeles.

Storylines to Follow

—The Paris field features the most women’s boxers in Olympic history, with 124 competitors fighting in a record six weight classes. The women’s sport has grown exponentially since its addition to the Olympic program in 2012, and the current field is deeper than ever.

—After a century of Olympic competition, there’s a chance this will be the final Olympic boxing tournament. The IOC has cut ties with the sport’s previous governing body and declared boxing could be dropped altogether before Los Angeles, although a breakaway organization is fighting to save it.

—The field includes 20-year-old Waseem Abu Sal, Palestine’s first Olympic boxer, and Refugee Olympic Team flyweight Omid Ahmadisafa, an Iranian champion in kickboxing and muay thai who has focused on boxing since seeking asylum in Germany in 2021.

Key Dates

Boxing begins on July 27 and concludes on Aug. 10, one day before the closing ceremony. The final five days of competition, including the gold medal bouts, will be held at the famed Roland Garros tennis complex.

Reigning Champions

—Men’s flyweight: Galal Yafai, Britain.

—Men’s featherweight: Albert Batyrgaziev, ROC.

—Men’s lightweight: Andy Cruz, Cuba.

—Men’s welterweight: Roniel Iglesias, Cuba.

—Men’s light heavyweight: Arlen López, Cuba.

—Men’s heavyweight: Julio César La Cruz, Cuba.

—Men’s super heavyweight: Bakhodir Jalolov, Uzbekistan.

—Women’s flyweight: Stoyka Krasteva, Bulgaria.

—Women’s bantamweight: New category.

—Women’s featherweight: Sena Irie, Japan.

—Women’s lightweight: Kellie Harrington, Ireland.

—Women’s welterweight: Busenaz Sürmeneli, Turkey.

—Women’s middleweight: Lauren Price, Britain.

