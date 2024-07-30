Paris Olympics surfing heats postponed through Tuesday in Tahiti due to unfavorable conditions

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — The next heats of the Paris Olympics surfing competition were postponed through Tuesday afternoon in Tahiti,…

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — The next heats of the Paris Olympics surfing competition were postponed through Tuesday afternoon in Tahiti, as strong winds and sheets of rain whipped through the surfing venue, contributing to unfavorable surfing conditions.

Surf forecasting website Surfline estimated that the surf will be large on Tuesday and Wednesday, but onshore winds could mean “disorganized and potentially out of control” conditions.

The surf forecast is the biggest determinant of when the Paris Olympics surfing competition will take place, predicting when swells are expected to arrive, as well as the angle and size of the waves. Only four days of a ten-day window will be allotted for the competition, so it’s important to pick what forecasters think will be the best days.

Technical delegates are expected to make a decision on the next likely date for the upcoming heats late afternoon on Tuesday in Tahiti.

Stunning waves and steady swells in the morning during Monday’s men’s heats brought a fresh surge of energy to competitors and spectators, after Sunday’s lackluster conditions, while conditions rapidly tapered around midday due to a storm, postponing the women’s afternoon competition.

The rest of the competition functions as a single-elimination, head-to-head bracket. Each heat will feature two surfers, with the winner advancing to the final stage of competition: the quarterfinals, semifinals and final gold medal heat.

