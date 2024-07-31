Paris Olympics surfing heats postponed for second day in Tahiti due to unfavorable conditions

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Heats of the Paris Olympics surfing competition were postponed through Wednesday afternoon in Tahiti because of…

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Heats of the Paris Olympics surfing competition were postponed through Wednesday afternoon in Tahiti because of unfavorable conditions.

Standing in a circle on shore, officials deliberated whether or not to go ahead on Wednesday morning after returning from a boat ride to the competition’s surfing area. Nearby, Olympic athletes watched the waves from ashore, their arms crossed as they assessed conditions. Then came the official call: The competition was postponed.

A usually high-traffic area filled with jet skis and boats during the Olympic competition, the area by the wave was nearly empty of maritime traffic on Wednesday morning.

The surf forecast is the biggest determinant of when the Paris Olympics surfing competition will take place, predicting when swells are expected to arrive, as well as the angle and size of the waves. Only four days of a 10-day window will be allotted for the competition, so it’s important to pick what forecasters think will be the best days.

Technical delegates were expected to make a decision on the next likely date for the upcoming heats late afternoon on Wednesday in Tahiti.

It was the second consecutive day that the competition was postponed.

Stunning waves and steady swells in the morning during Monday’s men’s heats brought a fresh surge of energy to competitors and spectators, after Sunday’s lackluster conditions, while conditions rapidly tapered around midday due to a storm, postponing the women’s afternoon competition.

The rest of the competition functions as a single-elimination, head-to-head bracket. Each heat will feature two surfers, with the winner advancing to the next phase of competition: the quarterfinals, semifinals and final gold medal heat.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.