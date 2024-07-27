Paraguay 4, Israel 2

Israel 2, Paraguay 4 Paraguay 1 3 — 4 Israel 0 2 — 2 First Half_1, Paraguay, Fernandez, (De Jesus),…

Israel 2, Paraguay 4

Paraguay 1 3 — 4 Israel 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Paraguay, Fernandez, (De Jesus), 25th minute.

Second Half_2, Israel, Gandelman, (Lemkin), 53rd; 3, Paraguay, Enciso, (Gomez), 69th; 4, Israel, Gloukh, 80th; 5, Paraguay, Balbuena, (Gomez), 90th+3; 6, Paraguay, Fernandez, 90th+6.

Yellow Cards_Caballero, Paraguay, 45th+1; Azoulay, Israel, 81st.

Referee_Drew Fischer.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.