Paraguay 4, Israel 2

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 3:12 PM

Israel 2, Paraguay 4

Paraguay 1 3 4
Israel 0 2 2

First Half_1, Paraguay, Fernandez, (De Jesus), 25th minute.

Second Half_2, Israel, Gandelman, (Lemkin), 53rd; 3, Paraguay, Enciso, (Gomez), 69th; 4, Israel, Gloukh, 80th; 5, Paraguay, Balbuena, (Gomez), 90th+3; 6, Paraguay, Fernandez, 90th+6.

Yellow Cards_Caballero, Paraguay, 45th+1; Azoulay, Israel, 81st.

Referee_Drew Fischer.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

