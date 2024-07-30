Paraguay 1, Mali 0 Paraguay 1 0 — 1 Mali 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Paraguay, Fernandez, (Perez), 5th…

Paraguay 1, Mali 0

Paraguay 1 0 — 1 Mali 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Paraguay, Fernandez, (Perez), 5th minute.

Second Half_None.

Yellow Cards_Perez, Paraguay, 38th; Gomez, Paraguay, 45th+7; Fernandez, Paraguay, 58th; Cardozo Lucena, Paraguay, 71st; Doumbia, Mali, 90th+8; Cisse, Mali, 90th+8; Gatito, Paraguay, 90th+12; Caballero, Paraguay, 90th+12; Doucoure, Mali, 90th+12.

Referee_Ilgiz Tantashev.

