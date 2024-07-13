Padres host Atlanta Braves, look to end home slide

Atlanta Braves (52-41, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (49-48, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Atlanta Braves (52-41, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (49-48, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (7-2, 1.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.21 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -118, Braves -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves looking to break their five-game home skid.

San Diego has a 49-48 record overall and a 25-27 record in home games. The Padres have a 41-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 52-41 record overall and a 23-24 record on the road. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.40 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with 14 home runs while slugging .483. Kyle Higashioka is 11-for-34 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 20 doubles and 26 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-35 with six doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Braves: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.